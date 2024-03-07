Antonia Bennett to sing with Carmel Symphony Orchestra

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Acclaimed jazz singer Antonia Bennett, daughter of the legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, will join the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. on April 21 at the Palladium for a concert honoring Duke Ellington’s 125th birthday.

Principal Guest Conductor Joel Smirnoff will lead Bennett and the orchestra through two Great American Songbook favorites, Ellington’s “The River” and Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”

Tickets start at $67. They’re available online here and at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office by calling (317) 843-3800.

Bennett’s musical journey began amidst legends like her father, Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra. In 2023, she released the single “Right On Time,” solidifying her status as a vocalist with captivating prowess and style. The New York Times hails her voice as a blend of Billie Holiday and Rickie Lee Jones, with a hint of Betty Boop.

“I perform songs from the Great American Songbook and my own original music,” Bennett said. “With a proven track record, these songs have shaped the American musical landscape, and resonated with diverse audiences over the years. I approach my performance with the belief that there’s something for everyone.”

Smirnoff said audience members are in for a treat.

“Antonia Bennett is a unique vocal talent and performer,” he said. “Antonia appeared frequently with her father during his career, and, on occasion, I had the great pleasure of sharing the stage with them both. I am thrilled that she will grace Carmel and the Carmel Symphony with her talent this April in our centennial birthday tribute to ‘The Duke.’ This shall be a special occasion.”

Get to know Antonia Bennett

Q: When did you start in your career?

A: I started my musical career while still in college.

Q: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

A: Show up prepared.

Q: What’s one tip you want to share with our audience?

A: Try to find joy in everything you do.

Q: What are you most proud of in your work?

A: I always look for the sincerity in the music and try to tell the story in a way that’s accessible and truthful to me. My hope is to evoke emotions and inspire others, just as the music inspires me.

Q: Where do you want your work to be in one year?

A: Everywhere music is available. In one year, I will be working on new music and putting it out everywhere music is available today. I hope the release of my new album will go well and plan to tour in support of it. Writing new music for the next album after that and pursuing new creative endeavors figure prominently.

Q: What’s your favorite tool you use in your work?

A: My voice.

Q: What’s your word for the year?

A: Stupendous.

* * *

Learn more about Bennett at AntoniaBennett.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.