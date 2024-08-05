Art and hip-hop hit the heart of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every week in August, the heart of Indianapolis will beat with the sounds of hip-hop music and the work of local artists.

“Music and art, to me, always go hand in hand. And it’s like kind of just a cultural vibe,” explains Gary Gee, the driving force behind Hip Hop Anthology V.

V = five because this is the fifth year of the event. The first four were at Central Library. This edition moves a few blocks south to the Artsgarden above Washington and Illinois Streets.

“Looking straight down on the heart of downtown,” Gee said, explaining an upside to a location switch.

Gee has been an artist most of his life, but the Anthology series sees him serving several roles, including educator, mentor, talent scout and curator.

“As a curator, the catch sometimes is when I say ‘Hip Hop Anthology,’ people think that all the work has to be specifically like hip-hop or Boom Box or rapper. And I’m like, ‘No, we grew up in the culture. It’s inspired by the music, which is also an infusion of many musics.’”

The artwork will be available to see all day, every day through August in the Artsgarden, 110 W. Washington St.

Each Wednesday evening though the month, Gee has planned parties to celebrate the art and the music together — spun by local DJs. He calls them Glass House Jam Sessions, in a nod to the windowed walls of the Artsgarden, which allow views in every direction.

When asked about the price of admission, Gee threw his arms wide and smiled, practically shouting, “Everything is free! Absolutely free.”

August 7

Opening reception

DJ Long Green

DJ Lexx Luther

6 – 8 p.m.

August 14

Youth Artist Reception

DJ Noize

DJ Skill God

Kush Entertainment

6 – 8 p.m.

August 21

Hair and Fashion Show

Don Potter P Ski

6- 8 p.m.

August 28

Closing Reception

DJ Freddie Fresh

6 – 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on Hip Hop Anthology V and performers DJ Freddie Fresh and Dempsey.