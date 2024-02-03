Art & Soul celebrates Black artists

The Indy Arts Council on the night of Feb. 2, 2024, kicked off Black history month with its 26th annual Art & Soul celebration. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Arts Council on Friday night kicked off Black History Month with its 26th annual Art & Soul celebration.

It’s a day aimed at celebrating individual Black artists of all disciplines. Friday’s events included an art gallery show featuring four major artists.

The council also hosted dance performances, musicians, and a spoken word artist in the cabaret.

Ernest Disney-Britton, project manager of the council, explained. “So, it’s a huge celebration with four artists are spotlighted every year, and then it kicks off 12 months of that kind of celebration, 12 months of Black History Month starts tonight.”

The event also featured a check presentation to the council for its Stand for the Arts award from Charter Communications.