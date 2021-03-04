Arts, sports come together for March Madness in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local cultural development firm has big plans for March Madness.

The founders of GangGang, Mali Jeffers and Alan Bacon, launched their cultural development firm last fall and already they are having a major impact on the arts and cultural scene here in Indianapolis. Now, they’re hoping to make an impact on the all-Indiana March Madness, the NCAA men’s basketball championship. All games will be played in Indianapolis, Bloomington or West Lafayette starting March 18.

“We can expect fun, art instruments, live band, music, spoken word, dance,” Jeffers said.

They plan to have a diverse lineup and are booking more than 200 performances. They believe this role gives them an opportunity to complete their mission. “We are really focused on the community and allowing Indianapolis art to shine and be put on a pedestal,” Bacon said.

After a tough year with the coronavirus pandemic, Jeffers and Bacon believe it’s more important now than ever for different communities in the city to come together to show visitors what the state has to offer. “We are relying heavily on the arts as a kind of recovery element as well as it relates to the economy,” Jeffers said.

GangGang hopes combining the arts and sports world will make the event a memorable experience for everyone. “I think having the music element the performing artist and visual artist as a part of our hosting March Madness in Indianapolis is a compliment and we believe we will once again put Indianapolis on a different land scape and pedestal,” Bacon said.

Jeffers and Bacon plan to launch the full schedule next week. To find more information about GangGang and Swish, go to the Visit Indy website.