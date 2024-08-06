Ash & Elm celebrating Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with special cider box

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ash & Elm Cider Co., Indiana’s largest craft cidery, is celebrating Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts in Indianapolis with a special 13-pack cider box.

The limited-edition “Eras Cider Box” features 13 cider flavors, each inspired by one of Swift’s musical eras.

“When I found out that the Eras Tour would be coming to Indianapolis, just down the road from our tasting room, I knew we had to do something to celebrate,” Andrea Homoya, cofounder and CEO of Ash & Elm Cider Co., said in a release.

The cider box includes unique flavors like “This is Me Chai-Ing,” a chai-spiced cider, and “Lavender Haze,” a blueberry lavender cider.

The packaging is designed to resemble Swift’s tour stage.

Retailing at $75, the Eras Cider Box will be released in waves throughout the fall.

The boxes will be available for purchase through the Ash & Elm website, which offers shipping to most states.

The final set of boxes will be sold in person at Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s two retail locations in early November, coinciding with Swift’s three consecutive sold-out concerts in Indianapolis.

The first batch of Eras Cider Boxes is slated for release in mid-August.