Award-winning actor and comedian bringing a night of stand-up to IU Bloomington

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Danbury, Conn., Mayor Mark Boughton announced a tongue-in-cheek move posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, to rename Danbury's local sewage treatment plant after Oliver following the comedian's expletive-filled rant about the city. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Emmy and Writer’s Guild Award-winning John Oliver is returning to his comedic roots and bringing a night of stand-up to the Indiana University Auditorium.

Oliver, currently the host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO, is also known for his acting roles in film and television, including the NBC sitcom “Community,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Big Mouth.”

He has also hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central titled “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show,” and also starred in the stand-up special “John Oliver: Terrifying Times.”

“We are thrilled to host the award-winning comedy and TV star John Oliver on our stage this fall,” IU Auditorium Executive Director Maria Talbert said. “We are in for a hilarious evening as John brings his unique brand of comedy to our campus. His wit, satire, and unmatched charm are sure to leave the audience both entertained and enlightened.”

Oliver will make his IU debut on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.