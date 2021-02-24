Entertainment

Axl Rose hangs with the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang in an animated cameo

Axl Rose, the Guns N' Roses frontman, appears as himself in the latest episode of "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" when he meets Fred, Scooby, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy while they are taking a trip down Route 66. (Provided Photo/Ethan Miller/Getty Images via CNN)
by: Marianne Garvey, CNN
 (CNN) — Axl Rose is getting animated.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman appears as himself in the latest episode of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” when he meets Fred, Scooby, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy while they are taking a trip down Route 66.

When a group of bad guys steal the Mystery Machine, the gang ends up stranded in the desert.

Daphne wants to investigate an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” and they stumble upon Axl, who somehow already knows Shaggy and Scooby. The trio even have a secret handshake.

“What’s up mystery gang,” Rose says, ” I was starting to think you guys were a no show.”

When friend after friend starts disappearing, it’s down to Axl, Shaggy and Scooby to solve the mystery.

The episode airs Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Boomerang.

