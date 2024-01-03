‘Bachelorette’ star’s husband files for divorce

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics via CNN)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay’s marriage to her husband of four years, Bryan Abasolo, is coming to an end as he filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, CNN reported Tuesday.

In a copy of the filing obtained by CNN, Abasolo cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce, according to CNN, citing the petition. He is requesting spousal support and for Lindsay to pay his attorneys fees.

The couple met in 2017 when Lindsay starred on the long-running ABC reality show “The Bachelorette.” They became engaged during the show’s finale and wed in 2019.

CNN reported that Abasolo had made a public comment on his Facebook page.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram page Tuesday. “I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Lindsay has not yet responded to Abasolo’s petition, according to online records, CNN reported. The pair do not share any children together.

Lindsay had also posted a statement to her Instagram page in recent days, according to CNN. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” Lindsey wrote on her Instagram page over the New Year holiday weekend, prior to Abasolo’s filing on Tuesday.

Lindsay is best known as the star of Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.” She also serves as a television personality and co-hosts the “Higher Learning” podcast alongside Van Lathan.

Abasolo works as a chiropractor in Los Angeles, according to his social media profiles, CNN reported.