Bandaloop aerial dance company to perform during College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a dance group called Bandaloop, but they don’t need a stage to perform.

“The inception of Bandaloop is all about the marriage between climbing and dance,” producer Thomas Cavanagh said Thursday.

Dancers have to learn how to safely harness themselves in a rappel down the side of a building while working their choreography.

“We’re stepping off the 49th floor here, at Salesforce Tower, and we are reentering the building on the third floor, so its about a 400-foot rappel,” Cavanagh said.

The vertical act only lasts a few minutes, but performers must master the art of dance while on the ground before going airborne.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Bandaloop performed hundreds of acts in dozens of countries in various elements.

“We’ve done performances in the arctic, and we’ve done performances in the equator. We’re able to handle some of that, but it’s the wind that removes us from the ability to stay on walls,” Cavanagh said.

Although exact times of their performances haven’t been released yet, Bandaloop will perform Saturday night and Sunday night on Monument Circle, with a rehearsal Friday night.