Entertainment

Bands encouraged to audition to open for Bon Jovi in Indianapolis

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 04: Hard rock group "Bon Jovi" performs onstage on April 4, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (L-R) Richie Sambora, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for your big break?

Aspiring rock stars are encouraged to upload performance videos to Bon Jovi’s website to be considered as an opening act for the band.

One local band will be picked to open for the rock legends on April 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The deadline to enter is April 8.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.