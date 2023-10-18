Behind the scenes at Indy Scream Park in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Indy Scream Park is back with a host of new additions for thrill-seekers looking for spooky and entertaining experiences.

The haunted park is promising a night filled with screams and scares. The 2023 season offers six main attractions, including “Zombieland,” “Kilgore’s 3D Circus,” and the “Nightmare Factory.”

New to the park is “Lockdown,” set in Eastgate Prison, with a prisoner uprising after a blackout. For those 21 and above, the Monster Midway includes Bonzo’s Beer Garden and a food truck serving pizza.

Visitors aged 18 and above can experience interactive haunted attractions “Lockdown” and “Zombieland: Unchained.”

Indy Scream Park is at 5211 S. New Columbus Road in Anderson, IN. They welcome guests from now to Nov. 4, with a 7 p.m., seven days a week.