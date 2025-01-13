BeyGOOD Foundation donates $2.5M to aid California wildfire relief efforts

Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Singer-songwriter and business woman Beyoncé’s charitable organization, the BeyGOOD Foundation, has announced a $2.5 million donation to support wildfire relief efforts in California.

The foundation shared the news via social media, revealing that the funds will go toward the Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund to assist families in Altadena and Pasadena, areas significantly impacted by recent fires.

“Los Angeles we stand with you,” the organization wrote on Instgram, according to Elle magazine. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

In addition to the direct donation to the fire relief fund, the BeyGOOD Foundation is also contributing to local churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the disaster.

Founded in 2013, the BeyGOOD Foundation has a longstanding mission to tackle economic inequalities and support underserved communities through various initiatives, including disaster relief efforts such as this.

While Beyoncé has yet to release a personal statement regarding the fires, her mother, Tina Knowles, has shared that she lost her Malibu home in the tragedy, Elle said.