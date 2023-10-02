Beyoncé hits the big screen with new film following ‘RENAISSANCE’ tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — BeyHive, don’t put away your silver just yet – Beyoncé is hitting the big screen.

Cinemark Theaters made the announcement Monday morning that “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE” will be coming to all U.S. Cinemark locations, with preshows starting on Nov. 30.

The film accentuates the journey of her RENAISSANCE World Tour, following it from its debut in Sweden to the finale in Missouri. The theater says the film will be shown on some of the theater’s largest screens, “fit for the beloved queen.”

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to ‘RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ’ surrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer.

Fearing added, “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens – sure to have fans (drunk) in love.”

Tickets for the movie start at $22 and can be purchased here.