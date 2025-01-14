Beyoncé postpones announcement due to wildfires in Los Angeles

Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(WISH) – Beyoncé fans will have to wait a little longer for the big news she’s been teasing.

The music icon announced on Instagram that she’s postponing Tuesday’s highly anticipated announcement out of respect for the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires near Los Angeles.

“Due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles, I’ve decided to postpone,” Beyoncé shared in her statement. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The original announcement was teased on Christmas Day, following Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance during the Texans-Ravens game, dubbed the Beyoncé Bowl Halftime Show. Fans caught the clue in a post where she wrote, “Look at that horse,” referencing her track “Sweet Honey Buckin’” from the “Cowboy Carter” album. She also shared a video of herself on a white horse, waving an American flag, with the cryptic date “1.14.25” appearing in text.

Beyoncé hasn’t shared a new date for her big reveal. Fans can continue to support relief efforts through the BeyGOOD foundation’s initiatives.