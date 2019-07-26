Beyoncé releases diet plan for fans

(WISH) — Beyoncé is sharing the weight-loss plan she used after the birth of her twins.

The singer and her trainer launched the 22-day nutrition meal planner.

You can pay $14/month or $99 per year and get a personalized meal plan that was similar to Beyoncé’s.

According to her Netflix documentary, she gave up breads, carbs, sugar, dairy, meat, fish and alcohol.

Beyoncé didn’t reveal how much weight she lost. Despite her success though, some experts warn against her strict diet and suggest following a well-balanced diet instead.