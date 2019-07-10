Beyoncé to drop new original song from ‘The Lion King’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney’s live-action “Lion King.”

The song, “Spirit,” was to be released Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It’s part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” on which Beyoncé is the executive producer. She performs along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main “Lion King” soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

