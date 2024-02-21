Beyoncé’s new single debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beyoncé has topped the Billboard charts once again, this time with her new song “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuting in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard’s website, not only did “Texas Hold ‘Em” find a top spot, but her second single “16 Carriages” rolled in at No. 9.

Both songs were released on Feb. 11, and were a surprise announcement in a Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast.

Billboard says, “‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ drew 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15, according to Luminate. ’16 Carriages’ rides in with 10.3 million streams, 90,000 in radio reach and 14,000 sold.”

Beyoncé joins Taylor Swift as the only two solo women to hit the No. 1 single on the country charts. Swift’s songs “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hit No. 1 in 2021, according to Billboard. She’s also the first woman to hit No. 1 in both the country and hip-hop/R&B charts.

Billboard previously reported that Beyoncé’s songs started at 2 and 38 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé’s recent cowgirl-inspired fashion choices in public appearances had some people speculating about her next musical phase ahead of the songs being released.

According to CNN “While the singer’s country music era may come as a surprise to many who are still dancing and singing along to her 2022 more disco-centric ‘Renaissance’ album, Beyoncé loyalists – known as the Beyhive – have come to expect change and evolution from their Queen Bey.”

Beyoncé’s next album is expected to be titled Act II, which follows her 2022 Renaissance LP and is set to be released on March 29.