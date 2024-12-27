Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas gameday halftime show now streaming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “BeyHive” members and fans worldwide can relive Beyoncé’s breathtaking halftime performance from Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, as the “Beyoncé Bowl” standalone special is streaming on Netflix.

The show, recorded at NRG Stadium during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, showcased Beyoncé’s hometown pride and musical genius. Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the performance featured the first live renditions of tracks from her record-breaking album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Star-studded halftime show

Beyoncé’s performance wasn’t just a solo act—it was a cultural moment. Special guests included Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made an appearance as a featured dancer. Honoring Western and Rodeo culture, Beyoncé welcomed legendary figures like bull-riding icon Myrtis Dightman, Jr., Miss Rodeo Texas alum Nikki Woodward, and others. Adding to the grandeur, nearly 200 members of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band delivered their signature sound and choreography.

What’s next for Beyoncé?

Following the show, Beyoncé teased fans with a cryptic social media post hinting at an announcement tied to the date “1/14/25.” Speculation ranges from a new album to a potential tour, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more news. The excitement is building as Beyoncé’s fans dissect her announcement teaser. The mysterious “1/14/25” date has sparked rumors of a new album—the third installment of her trilogy that began with “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter.” Others speculate about a global tour or even a surprise project that only Beyoncé could pull off.

A moment Hoosiers can relate to

The halftime performance was highlight Friday during News 8’s “Midday” newscast. Watch that video with this story.

“Beyoncé Bowl” is now on Netflix. To stream it, click here.