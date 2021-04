Entertainment

Bill Burr headed to Indy for four shows in December

UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on March 14, Bill Burr speaks onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Bill Burr has announced four shows in Indianapolis later this year.

The comedian will perform four shows in three days in December.

The shows are part of a tour that begins in July.

Shows in Indy are scheduled for:

Dec. 16 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre (two shows)

Dec. 17 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 18 at Clowes Memorial Hall

Tickets go on sale here Friday at 10 a.m.