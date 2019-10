NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Billy Joel is set to headline a show at Notre Dame Stadium next year.

The “Piano Man” singer will be returning to South Bend for the first time since 1996.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available via Live Nation.