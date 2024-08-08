Book a night in Polly Pocket’s life-sized compact for a 90s-themed adventure

Book a night in Polly Pocket’s life-sized compact for a 90s-themed adventure "My compact is approximately four elephants tall and four slightly smaller elephants wide. I am 1/504 of an elephant." — Polly Pocket (Provided Photo/Airbnb) 1 / 21 "My compact is approximately four elephants tall and four slightly smaller elephants wide. I am 1/504 of an elephant." — Polly Pocket (Provided Photo/Airbnb)

1 / 21

(WISH) LITTLETOWN, Mass. — Mattel’s Polly Pocket is offering fans a unique opportunity this summer by listing a life-sized version of her ‘90s Slumber Party Fun compact on Airbnb. To celebrate the doll’s 35th birthday, guests can book a stay in the two-story pad, located in Littleton, Massachusetts, and experience a nostalgic adventure.

The Polly Pocket Slumber Party Fun compact is designed to evoke memories of the iconic toy, with features such as a retro fridge, nostalgic hair and nail accessories, and Polly’s most memorable outfits. Guests can book one of three one-night stays from September 12-14, 2024, with each stay accommodating up to four guests at $89 per person.

In addition to the overnight stays, Polly Pocket is also offering 21 daytime experiences for up to 12 guests each, available from September 16 to October 6, 2024. Booking for both the overnight stays and the daytime experiences opens on August 21, 2024, and closes on August 28, 2024.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Littleton, Massachusetts. For more information or to book, visit airbnb.com/pollypocket.