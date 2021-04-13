Entertainment

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons at Netflix

by: Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
(CNN) — Dearest readers, prepare for news that will get your petticoats in a twist: Netflix is giving us at least four seasons of “Bridgerton.”

The streamer on Tuesday announced it has renewed the Regency-era drama from Shonda Rhimes for a third and fourth season.

The announcement comes as hearts continue to mend over the news that fan-favorite male star Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for the show’s second season, which is currently in production.

Page was one of the show’s breakout stars and won an NAACP Award for his portrayal of the Duke.

“Bridgerton” is based on a novel series by author Julia Quinn.

