Entertainment

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney has submitted petition to resign

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Samuel D. Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who has represented Britney Spears for the entirety of her almost 13-year conservatorship, has submitted a petition to resign from his position, according to a court filing obtained and dated Tuesday by CNN.

In the filing, Ingham stated that the resignation would be “effective” upon the designation of new court-appointed counsel.

Ingham was first appointed by the Los Angeles County Superior Court to represent Spears in her conservatorship when it began in 2008.

At a court hearing last month, Spears gave dramatic testimony about the conservatorship, calling it “abusive” and asking Judge Brenda Penny to allow her to retain her own counsel and terminate the conservatorship.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Spears’ manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, also submitted a letter of resignation, citing the singer’s desire to retire.

Another court hearing for the conservatorship is scheduled for July 14.