Bruce Springsteen’s wife reveals cancer diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa pose for a photo at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — Patti Scialfa, wife of music legend Bruce Springsteen, has disclosed her battle with cancer in the newly released documentary, “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.”

Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band, revealed in the film that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.

The 71-year-old musician and singer has shared that the illness has significantly impacted her ability to tour.

Scialfa and Springsteen, who married in 1991, have been partners both personally and professionally for decades. The documentary provides an look at their lives and the challenges they face.