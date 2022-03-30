Entertainment

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting because of health condition

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 04: American actor Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
by: Lisa Respers France, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.

In a post on his daughter Rumor’s verified Instagram account, the caption on a photo of the “Die Hard” actor read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the caption continued. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. “

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate” and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.

The caption went on to read that the family is “moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that,” it concluded, along with the names of his former wife, Demi Moore, their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as his current wife, Emma, and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fun spring break vacation exercise ideas

Life.Style.Live! /

Mean Girls comes to Indy’s Old National Centre stage

Life.Style.Live! /

10 children, 3 adults hospitalized after east side apartment fire

Local /

Bartender mixes ‘American Stallion’ cocktail using Fuzzy’s Vodka, Masters Contest winner announced

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.