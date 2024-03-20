Bryson Tiller bringing blend of rap and R&B to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You “Don’t” want to miss the chance to see this Grammy-nominated contemporary R&B artist hit the Amphitheater stage this summer for his self-titled tour, “Bryson Tiller.”

Bryson Tiller announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated self-titled album along with his North American tour, featuring 30 performances this spring and summer.

The first album-released single “Calypso” gives fans a taste of what to expect from the album. Fans can pre-order the “Bryson Tiller” album before its April 5 release date.

According to a release, the self-titled album promises to be a personal narrative that weaves together Tiller’s blend of trap and soulful R&B with fresh rap and pop elements.

“The Bryson Tiller Tour” will make a stop at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 25.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sales on Wednesday. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m. online.