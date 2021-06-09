Entertainment

Butler live mascots, handlers featured in episode of Netflix docuseries ‘Dogs’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of Butler University’s favorite boys are featured in an episode of season two of the Netflix docuseries Dogs.

Both Butler Blue IV, Blue, and his predecessor Butler Blue III, Trip, are featured in an hour-long episode. A trailer for the docuseries was released on Wednesday and can be seen in the video below.

The episode details the transition between Trip and Blue after Trip’s retirement was announced in 2019. The live mascots’ handlers, Michael Kaltenmark and Evan Krauss, are also heavily featured in the episode.

Kaltenmark served as the handler for both live mascots, Blue II and Blue III, for 16 years. Krauss is Blue IV’s handler.

“Having the dogs all those years, people would tell me, ‘You should have a reality show.’ I did always think that would be cool, but I never felt like we had the platform. When this opportunity came along and we got it, I was pretty excited,” said Kaltenmark in a press release sent to News 8. “To be included in a Netflix series—this is big time.”

The episode’s creators captured many moments during the 2019-20 school year, including significant occasions such as parts of Trip’s final season and the birth of Blue IV.

Season two of Dogs will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning July 7.