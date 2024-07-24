Music by Candlelight to feature tribute to hip-hop artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis music lovers on Friday can experience Music by Candlelight.

Sam Shapiro, a producer from Fever entertainment company, joined “Daybreak” to discuss the effort. Music by Candlelight started in 2014 with hopes of introducing residents to different events in their city. In 2021, the company brought their candlelight concerts to Indianapolis.

“Well, I can speak for myself and also some of the guests that I’ve met over the years that going to the symphony isn’t just so simple or a straightforward option for everyone and might not feel accessible. So, with candlelight wants to democratize access to classical music and culture that people (would) not seek otherwise,” Shapiro said.

Music by Candlelight is available in 150 cities worldwide. Creators of Music by Candlelight find unique venues in each city and fill them with battery powered candles.

Friday’s show will pay tribute to hip-hop artists such as OutKast, Jay Z, 2Pac and more. The performance will include a drummer and string quartet.

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and again at 8:45 p.m. Friday at The Cyrus Place, a wedding and event venue at 237 N. East St.. It’s at the southeast corner of East and New York streets in downtown Indianapolis.