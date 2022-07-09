Entertainment

Carlos Santana not feeling well, reschedules Noblesville show, next 6 dates

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Fans gathered for Friday night’s performance by Carlos Santana at Ruoff Music Center left disappointed.

Around the time that his portion of the show with Earth, Wind & Fire should have started, fans told News 8, an announcement was made that the performance was being rescheduled for Aug. 3.

A sign at the amphitheater told fans that Santana, 74, was not feeling well.

Santana’s website later posted a statement:

“‘Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,’ Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said this evening. “‘I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said. “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.’ “Earlier this week, Carlos Santana was taken from the stage due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration. All shows as planned beginning July 23rd of this month in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. The tour schedule can be found at: https://tour.santana.com/ “‘Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,’ Mr. Vrionis went on to say. ‘Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.’ “Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. “For additional information on Carlos Santana, you can find it at www.santana.com” Statement issued July 8, 2022, on santana.com

On Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, Santana was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” according to a statement by his management team posted on his official Facebook page.

Santana also postponed a Wednesday night show at Star Lake Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh. That show was reset for Aug. 4. Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date at Star Lake Pavilion.

His wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post, “Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos. “

Santana underwent heart surgery in December 2021.