Carmel to host 2025 Festival of Ice and Winter Games

Ice carvel demonstrations and competitions at Carmel's 2025 Festival of Ice. (Provided photo/City of Carmel)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As temperatures plunge, Carmel is embracing the season and getting ready for the 2025 Festival of Ice and Carmel Winter Games.

2025 Festival of Ice

The top ice carvers from across the country will be in at the Festival of Ice from Jan. 17-19 for demonstrations, the People’s Choice sculpture competition, and the fan-favorite speed carving.

The Festival of Ice weekend begins in the Carmel Arts & Design District on Friday with carvers creating incredible ice masterpieces from 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18, the ice carving begins at Carter Green from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You’re invited to watch sculpting professionals create unique ice masterpieces, then participate in the People’s Choice sculpture voting starting at 12 p.m.

List of Carvers:

Titus Arensburg – Newark, Ohio.

Joe Autry – Clarkesville, Ind.

Aaron Costin – Nebo, N.C.

Zachary Crossman – Tampa, Fla.

Shannon Gerasismchik – New Bremen, Ohio.

Ben Goebel – Whitmore Lake, Mich.

Jim Houser – Huntington, Ind.

Stephan Koch – Daleville, Ind.

Jon Price – Atlanta, Ga.

Dan Rebholz – Addison, Ill.

Duane Shemlhaus – Antioch, Ohio.

Matthew Stoddart – Nicholasville, Ky.

Aaron Whitten – Commerce Township, Mich.

The Carmel Fire Department will also be hosting a chili cook-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, where people can taste-test and vote on their favorite firehouse chili.

Sunday, Jan. 19, the competition kicks into high gear with the ice carvers returning for the grand finale speed carving competition starting at 10 a.m. The People’s Choice sculpture competition winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Carmel Winter Games

The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. with the Hometown Hero-Olympics. Organizers say it features good-spirited competition among a number of city departments – including team members with the Fire Department, Police Department, Information and Communication Services, and more.

Organizers say the unique non skating competition includes “human curling” on inner tubes, an ice trike relay, and “human hungry hippo” using laundry baskets to fetch hundreds of bouncing balls.

“Human curling” at the Carmel Winter Games. (Provided photo/City of Carmel)

Saturday, January 25th, the skate-less competition on ice features corporate teams and teams consisting of family and friends.

Carmel Winter Games Rules:

Teams must have from 4 to 8 members.

Each individual event during the games must include at least 4 representatives from each team.

Teams must commit to participate in all three events for the full duration.

The fee to register is a one-time $300 fee per team.

The winners of the 2025 Carmel Winter Games will choose from one of the following organizations to receive the winning proceeds: Carmel Clay Historical Society, Carmel Food Pantries, Carmel Youth Assistance Program, Heroes Club, Prime Life Enrichment Center, The Children’s TherAplay Foundation.

The Ice at Carter Green will feature a “Meet the Mascots” session on Saturday.

Register your team here or volunteer here.