Carmel Christkindlmarkt announce artisans, entertainment lineup for 2024 season

An aerial view of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. (Provided Photo/Roben Bellomo, Bellomo Studios)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — In a few short weeks, a central Indiana Christmas staple will return for its 2024 season, bringing with it the “most wonderful time of the year.”

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24., and officials are excited to share this year’s lineup.

There will be over 100 entertainment acts scheduled to perform. German artisans will also showcase their craftsmanship at the Christkindlmarkt Werkstatt (Workshop).

Alongside the artisans include a variety of different performances, including Jay Fox & Jammin German, Jennie DeVoe, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, Alex Meixner Band and many more.

The market will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Hours for Wednesday through Sunday are listed below:

Wednesday & Thursday: 4 – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

There are special hours for certain market days:

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Noon – 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving, Nov. 28: CLOSED

Monday & Tuesday, Dec. 16-17: 4 – 9 p.m.

Monday, December 23: Noon – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Noon – 4 p.m.

Christmas: CLOSED

The holiday market will have special themed days, including Indianapolis Colts Fest on Dec. 1 to celebrate the Colts’ expansion into Germany and Austria.

Here are other special days to keep an eye out for:

Opening Ceremony: 11 a.m. – noon, Nov. 23.

Military Appreciation Day: Noon – 8 p.m.

Christkindlmarkt Bier Competition: 5 – 6 p.m., Dec. 20.

A full list of other days can be found here.

For more information on this year’s market, visit their website.