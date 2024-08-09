Carmel Jazz Fest kicks off

Search
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– In celebration of Indiana’s rich Jazz music history, acts and performers from around the world will jazz up the streets of Carmel on Friday and Saturday. 

Carmel Jazz Fest will feature jazz, blues, and R&B artists ranging from local high school students to award-winning professional musicians.

Shows will be at multiple venues including The Palladium, The Tarkington, Carter Green, Studio Theater, Rotary Club of Carmel Amphitheatre, and other venues throughout Carmel. 

Blair Clark, artistic director and founder of Carmel Jazz Fest, said, “We’re very excited. As the founder, I was very excited for last year, but I’m even more excited  this year.”

Clark says some of the featured performers traveled a long way to be part of Carmel Jazz Fest. “We’ve got people coming from the colleges, of course; we’ve got a couple people coming from Germany; (others) from Ohio, Illinois, Las Vegas.”

Food and drink options to enjoy will include barbeque, soul food, snowcones, and lemonade.

Gary Sexton, the festival’s executive director, says it’s exciting to put on such a fun event for the community. “Being a jazz festival is really cool because you can experience all types of jazz. We’ve got nine different bands you can see.”

