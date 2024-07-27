Carnival rides, food, drinks, more at SetonFest in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church is in the middle of its annual SetonFest.

Organizers say the festival began back in 1981. It was just a picnic. Since then, it’s grown considerably. The festival now includes live music, carnival rides, and plenty of food and drinks. It also includes fireworks and a casino.

Organizers say the fireworks display both Friday night and Saturday night will be one of the largest in Hamilton County.

Scott Cunningham, co-chairman of SetonFest, told News 8 on Friday night, “We’ve got, you know, 80- and 90-year-old that are out there dancing, getting down with the music, all the way down to toddlers. To see that spectrum of family engagement, that’s really what it’s all about. That’s what really makes it rewarding for us.”

This year’s SetonFest will finish up Saturday; gates open at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.