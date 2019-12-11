Cedar Point contest to offer lifetime tickets

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WISH) — Cedar Point is having a contest to win The Ticket of a Lifetime to celebrate its 150th year.

In February, people can sign up for a chance to win tickets for free admission to the amusement park for the rest of their lives.

Each of the 150 winners to be chosen throughout the 2020 Cedar Park season will be granted four tickets. The tickets will include admission to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, free parking and more. The contest is not open to residents of New York and Florida.

One new ride, a daily parade and new food are among items coming to the amusement park in 2020, according to a blog post Wednesday by Tony Clark, the park’s director of communications.