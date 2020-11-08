Celebrities react to death of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

(WISH) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reaction is pouring in following Trebek’s death. “Jeopardy!” confirmed the news in a Tweet Sunday afternoon.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VPxXKemVO6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2020

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant Ken Jennings reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Trending Headlines

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant Brad Rutter reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020

Actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

So sad to hear about passing of #AlexTrebek What a loss! pic.twitter.com/jdjQfGN7TF — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 8, 2020

Actor Josh Gad reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him. #alextrebek #RIP https://t.co/P4bWE9K7ok — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 8, 2020

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

TV host Ryan Seacrest reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

Comedian Seth Meyers reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.

RIP to a great giver of joy and knowledge. https://t.co/NsB6ejrBHQ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 8, 2020

TV host Meredith Viera reacted to Trebek’s death on Twitter.