Jason Mraz to perform in Indianapolis on Aug. 7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz says to prepare for dancing and celebration when he heads to Indianapolis in August to perform.

He told News 8 Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth he suggests “light clothing and dancing shoes” for a night of “Mraz-ercise or Mraz Zumba” at his Aug. 7 performance at White River State Park.

Mraz says the night will be one for celebration and gratitude after the year we’ll all lived through, calling the concert “a musical yoga class.”

