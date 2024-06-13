Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to celebrate 100th year with new exhibits in 2025

The Noon Year's Celebration on Dec. 31, 2023, at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/The Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is preparing to celebrate its 100th year with several new exhibits in 2025.

The museum announced the first celebration will be on New Year’s Eve with a Countdown to Noon with North America’s largest water clock.

From February to August, 2025 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit will give kids an interactive adventure of learning and fun with Mickey and his pals while enhancing physical, cognitive and social-emotional skills through immersive hands-on and digital interactives.

The exhibit focuses on Mickey and his friends throwing a surprise birthday party for Pluto, but they need some help from kids along the way.

In July 2025, the museum will unveil a new Take Me There exhibit that will transport families to a new part of the world to experience a foreign culture right here in Indianapolis. The museum is not saying which country it will be, but they said it is a country south of the equator and is a Spanish-speaking nation.

The haunted house is returning once again for its 61st year. The haunted house is the nation’s longest-running continually-operating haunted house.

From Dec. 31, 2025, through January 2026, the museum will debut Memories, Wonders and Dreams: Stories from 100 years.

The exhibit will highlight some of the museum’s collection of artifacts over its 100 years of being open. One of those is Sidney the Seahorse; it was the museum’s first official mascot, designed by the father of Indiana author Kurt Vonnegut.

The exhibit will also feature a door latch from the house of Levi Coffin. Coffin and his wife helped slaves escape to Canada. Their home was referred to as the “Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad.”

Another artifact will be a lacrosse stick head sculpture made by Native Americans depicting the sport invested by the Iroquois people.

Those are just a few of the artifacts that the museum will highlight while celebrating its 100th year.