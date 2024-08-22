Chreece Hip-Hop Festival to take over Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lineup is set and the music is ready for the seventh edition of the Chreece Hip-Hop Festival on Saturday.

The festival will host performances and events at seven venues in Fountain Square.

The Chreece festival will also shut down the streets of the neighborhood for the first time for the 2024 event.

Festival Director Jane Kim says the festival brings a great energy to the city. “What I remember from these past Chreece … is the sound of laughter. The sound of the children playing in the fountain on the plaza. … It’s people talking about who they’re gonna see.”

More than 70 hip-hop and R&B artists, DJs and producers will perform throughout the daylong event.

Two weeks ago, the Chreece Last Shot competition determined the last spot on the lineup. Indianapolis-based Artist Jorand DeHart, aka DeHart Muzix, won the competition. He and Kalesha “Jinx” Thomas earned the final spots.

Headlining the festival will be New Orleans-born rapper Shante Scott Franklin, who goes by the name Curren$y, and Atlanta group Dem Franchize Boyz.

The event was designed to give a spotlight to both national and local independent artists. Chreece founder and Indianapolis-based recording artist Sean “Oreo” Jones says it’s all about giving a platform to the genre’s next stars. “It’s super strong for folks that are trying to get their chops up. That’s the ethos of the fest. Trying to discover who’s going on. … I think this is a good representation of what the future brings to Indianapolis hip hop.

The festival will include concerts and kids’ activities. Several vendors and food trucks also will be set up around the neighborhood.

Music producer Harry Otaku will mix some beats live on Saturday afternoon at Fountain Square Plaza. He is from Indiana but now lives in California. He says the festival means a lot to him and the Midwest music community. “It’s like coming home to a celebration. Everyone’s out with a few familiar faces and a whole handful of new ones, so it’s just really exciting to be here.”

Rappers Pope Adrian Bless and Sonny Arquette will perform in two different battles during the Circle City Battle League’s takeover at the White Rabbit Cabaret nightclub. Bless will go up against local legend Miles Mason, aka Dead Silence.

Bless joked about how to prep for a headlining battle on News 8’s “Daybreak” on Thursday morning. “I run. I hit the gym. I hit a dark room. I call people. I talk to people. I do voodoo — that’s really the main kicker. In truth, you write your heart out, you do the best. You be the smartest man you can be and you ensure that the message you have gets sent out and sent out appropriately.”

The undercard features Arquette and Feeray Carrera. Arquette says battle rapping requires a different kind of focus compared to performing a concert. “Two grudge matches that are actually about to happen. A lot of buzz, a lot of promo, a lot of trash talk. We’ve been getting our Muhammad Ali on pretty much.”

New Jersey-born and Indy-raised rapper Eliandel Gervacio, aka EliG, will have one of the later sets Saturday night at the Square Cat Vinyl record store.

He says his inspirations include artists J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“It means the world man, mostly because Chreece really exists as a brand. Its purpose is to connect local audience to the underground artists here. Before Chreece, I don’t think something really existed like that,” Gervacio said.

The indie festival returned in 2023 after a long break due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets start at $40. Gates will open in Fountain Square at noon Saturday. Portions of Shelby Street, St. Patrick Street, Virginia Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue will be closed for the festival starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

