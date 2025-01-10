Chris Stapleton adds Noblesville concert to All-American Road Show tour

Chris Stapleton accepts the Song of the Year award for "White Horse" during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Singer-songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton has added new dates to his All-American Road Show tour, including an Aug. 1 performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Special guest Allen Stone will join Stapleton at the show.

Presale tickets will be available to fan club members beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with general public ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 17, according to a news release.

Stapleton has been nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance, for his hit single “It Takes A Woman.”

Stapleton in November received three 2024 CMA Awards, making him a 19-time CMA Award winner and tying him with Brooks & Dunn for the most CMA wins of all time. He also solidified his record for the most CMA Male Vocalist of the Year wins with eight.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are philanthropists who founded the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund to support causes close to their hearts.

Chris has also recently launched Traveller Whiskey, a collaboration with Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlan Wheatley.