Christmas Nights of Lights opens for season, Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The sights and sounds of Christmas make a return to the state fairgrounds on Friday night.

Christmas Nights of Lights opens for the season starting at 6 p.m.

Organizers have been putting up the trees, arches and most importantly the lights since Sept. 28.

This year’s show includes about 50 minutes of classic and modern Christmas music, timed with the lights display. According to show manager

The driving experience starts Friday, admission for most vehicles is $30,

Vehicles have to be under 11 ft tall to go through the display.

Christmas nights of lights runs every night from 6 to 10 until the end of the year.

Tickets can be booked online. Veteran’s and their families can get in free through Monday.

Randy Morris, the manager of Christmas Night of Lights, had this to say about the future of Night of Lights in the years to come:

“Well, my good friends have this show, they own it and I came on board with them about seven years ago to come alongside with them and run it. and you know, we’ve been here, this is our fifth year here at the fairgrounds and we have now signed another five-year contract with them. So, we hope to be around for that much longer.”