Circle City Athletics to host New Year’s Eve party in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle City Athletics is gearing up to host its 10th annual Tito’s NYE 2025 Party on Dec. 31.

The event will take place from 8:45 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Tickets for the event are expected to sell out quickly, according to a release from the organization that offers adult sports leagues and social events. Founded in 1994 as a local small business, CCA Sports and Social touts itself as a staple in the Indianapolis community.

This event will include six open bars, along with gourmet hors d’oeuvres, casino games, palm readers, henna tattoo artists, and a photo booth, according to organizers. General admission tickets start at $160 each.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will return as the headline sponsor, joined by new partner Buffalo Trace.

The company holds signature events like the Tito’s NYE Party, Santa Stumble, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.