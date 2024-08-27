Metta World Peace to receive award during Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo announced the lineup of entertainment and award recipients for the 40th Circle City Classic.

In a press release on Tuesday, Indiana Black Expo says it will give the Major Taylor Award to former Indiana Pacer and NBA champion Metta World Peace.

The honor is presented to an African American athlete, coach, sports administrator, or official who has impacted youth at local and national levels and encourages excellence for future generations.

Former winners of the award include Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Muhammad Ali, Jerry Rice, Tommie Smith, John Carlos Coach Tony Dungy, Tamika Cathcinga, and Robert Mathis.

Peace will be honored at the Coaches Luncheon on Sept. 21.

Later that day, Indiana Black Expo will host the President’s Reception Gala.

The event celebrates the nonprofit’s goals and partners and raises money for its scholarships.

It will include performances by Will Downing and Bryan Thompson and will be hosted by Joe Torry.

Also on Tuesday, the Indiana Black Expo announced that actor and R&B recording artist Jacob Latimore will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Latimore is known for his roles in movies like, “Ride Along,” “Black Nativity,” “The Maze Runner and Detriot.” He also stars in the Showtime series “The Chi.”

Alice Watson, president of Indiana Black Expo, says it’s an honor to host the actor.

“His talent, passion, and commitment to excellence make him an inspiration for young people everywhere,” Watons said. “We look forward to celebrating his achievements and contributions during this milestone event.”

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the 40th classic Football Game on Sept. 28. It will see North Carolina Central University take on Norfolk State University.

Tickets are buy one get one free until Sept. 2.

According to Indiana Black Expo officials, the nonprofit has awarded $5 million in scholarships to Indiana students, since its inception.

2024 CCC Week Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 22 Circle City Classic Coronation – 5 p.m. at Pike Performing Arts Center

Friday, Sept. 27 Circle City Classic Luncheon – 11:30 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium North Gate Circle City Classic Talent Day – 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium East Lounge Circle City Classic Gala – 7 p.m. at Indiana Roof Ballroom

Saturday, Sept. 28 Circle City Classic Parade – 10 a.m. Route begins at North and Pennsylvania Streets, and ends on Meridian Street. Circle City Classic Education Day & College Fair – 11:30 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium East Club Lounge Circle City Classic Football Game – 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium

