Indianapolis prepares for safe Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the city gears up for the 62nd annual Circle of Lights holiday tradition on Friday night downtown, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indianapolis Fire Department and other public safety leaders are hoping for a safe celebration.

The city plans to have a large police presence including drones to help monitor the area.

Charles DeBlaso, IMPD commander of special operations, said Monday, “We’ve been planning this for a while now. Along with IMPD, you’ll see a lot of visible presence of uniform officers along with state police.”

IMPD expects around 25,000 people downtown due to the IHSAA Indiana High School Athletic Association’s state football championships at Lucas Oil Stadium and an Indiana Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“We’re going to have officers down here that you’re not going to know are police officers,” DeBlaso said. “We’ll have all our tactical assets down here and we’ll also have drones up above not only to help with traffic patterns and pedestrian traffic but to keep an eye on things.”

The fire department and the Indianapolis EMS staff will also be on standby for emergencies.

Michael Beard, a deputy chief of the fire department who serves as fire marshal, said Monday that planning ahead can help. “The weather is going to be pretty cold. So if you dress the way the weather calls for, it helps with the EMS side. It helps you enjoy the event.”

The live show was expected to kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Monument Circle. Festivities will also include the lighting of 4,784 bulbs hung on 52 garland stands.

Taylor Schaffer is president and CEO of the private nonprofit Downtown Indy Inc., which promotes the area. Schaffer said, “The Circle will transform into a virtual snow globe with lighting projections, with fireworks and snow. Regardless of weather, we’ll have some incredible visual effects.”

For Schaffer, watching families enjoy the lights is her favorite part. “I think there’s something magical to the lights coming on. Every time it happens, you see families where that’s their annual tradition.”

First responders say motorists should prepare for traffic delays and street closures, and plan ahead for parking and walking downtown.

Pedestrians can enter through the south, east, and west sides of the Circle. The stage will be on the north spoke due to construction. Viewers will be invited to fill in the rest of the steps below the Soldiers & Sailors Monument to view the show.

Organizers say Monument Circle and the surrounding streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

IFD’s Beard said, “If we do shut down a section of the Circle for any reason, please respect that. We want to monitor capacity to make sure everyone is safe.”