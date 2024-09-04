Cirque du Soleil bringing acrobatic ice experience Crystal to central Indiana

Fans of Cirque du Soleil's high-flying acrobatics will want to set aside some time in January to see CRYSTAL, a unique production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time. (Provided Photo/Olivier Brajon for Cirque du Soleil)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans of Cirque du Soleil’s high-flying acrobatics will want to set aside some time in January to see Crystal, a unique production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time.

Crystal is coming to the Fishers Event Center for five performances Jan. 23 – 26, 2025.

Each performance features seven traditional circus acts– including trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing — adapted to be performed on ice, blending the art of skating with Cirque du Soleil’s signature acrobatics and aerial feats.

Crystal is also the first Cirque du Soleil production that uses real snow! The team makes approximately 300 snowballs each week.

Tickets are now available exclusively to Club Cirque members. Membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

General tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.