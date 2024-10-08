Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Cissy Houston attends the 2017 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017, in New Orleans. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 Essence Festival)

(WISH) — Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston, has died at age 91, according to a family representative.

A native of New Jersey, Cissy began her singing career at the age of 5 and later formed the renowned group The Sweet Inspirations.

The Sweet Inspirations gained acclaim as backup singers for artists including Otis Redding, Dusty Springfield, and Wilson Pickett. They also toured with Elvis Presley and lent their voices to a Jimi Hendrix recording.

Throughout her career, Cissy recorded music with her daughter and showcased their family legacy in the world of music.

In recognition of her contributions to gospel music, Cissy Houston received two Grammy Awards, highlighting her significant impact on the genre.

Her voice and talent left a mark on the music industry, and her legacy will continue to resonate through the generations of artists she inspired.