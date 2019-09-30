‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN/AP/WISH) — “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash was arrested Sunday night for allegedly pushing and slapping a man.

The incident happened Sunday in Florida.

A police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows Dash and a man who hasn’t been named were arguing before police were called.

The report says the 52-year-old actress got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment. Deputies say she pushed the man and slapped his face. Investigators noted that the man sustained red scratch marks on his left arm.

Multiple media reports have cited sources as saying the man was her husband.

Police reports say no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Dash was charged with domestic battery. Dash was released on bail Monday morning. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 movie “Clueless.” Dash also has film and television credits beginning in the 1980s. She also worked as a Fox News commentator from 2014 to 2017.