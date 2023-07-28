Colts Kickoff Concert to feature Jim Irsay Band, illusionist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If the start of the Indianapolis Colts season isn’t enough in itself, the team owner has invited everyone to a concert with an illusionist, too.

A performance by the Jim Irsay Band, the team chief executive officer’s collection of guitars and other musical instruments, plus a special appearance by illusionist Criss Angel will make up the Colts Kickoff Concert.

The fun will be from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Elevate Entertainment & Events and the Colts announced in a news release.

Angel will perform a “death-defying stunt before the show,” says a website where free tickets must be reserved for anyone going to the show.

Learn more about the event and reserve tickets on the Colts website.

The Colts regular season is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the stadium.

