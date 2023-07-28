Colts Kickoff Concert to feature Jim Irsay Band, illusionist
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If the start of the Indianapolis Colts season isn’t enough in itself, the team owner has invited everyone to a concert with an illusionist, too.
A performance by the Jim Irsay Band, the team chief executive officer’s collection of guitars and other musical instruments, plus a special appearance by illusionist Criss Angel will make up the Colts Kickoff Concert.
The fun will be from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Elevate Entertainment & Events and the Colts announced in a news release.
Angel will perform a “death-defying stunt before the show,” says a website where free tickets must be reserved for anyone going to the show.
Learn more about the event and reserve tickets on the Colts website.
The Colts regular season is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the stadium.
Statement
“I am just a steward of the Horseshoe and this collection, so it’s my job to share them with the world and bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives, whether that’s on the football field, in the community or at events like the Colts Kickoff Concert. This is our chance to say thank you to Colts fans and to give everyone a night of togetherness and great music. This is also our way of celebrating and giving back to the arts, which provide so much to us as a society and as human beings.”
Jim Irsay, owner and chief executive officer, Indianapolis Colts