Colts owner Jim Irsay shares memory of the late Jimmy Buffett

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay looks on during the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor ceremony for Tarik Glenn during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts owner Jim Irsay is among the many people remembering the life of Jimmy Buffett.

Irsay posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Rest in peace, the great Jimmy Buffet. I have many wonderful memories of this man and his music. At times I would even loan him my helicopter in the early 2000’s. He was always a true gentleman.”

Rest in peace, the great Jimmy Buffett. I have many wonderful memories of this man and his music. At times I would even loan him my helicopter in the early 2000’s. He was always a true gentleman. 🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 3, 2023

Buffett died at 76 years old on Friday. A statement on Buffet’s website said: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of Sept. 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Irsay also posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the song quote “If he likes you he’ll smile, then he’ll say Jimmy, some of it’s magic, some of it’s tragic but I had a good life all the way.”

“If he likes you he'll smile then he'll say

Jimmy, some of it's magic, some of it's tragic

But I had a good life all the way”🙏 pic.twitter.com/hybvtELR4x — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 2, 2023

Irsay is known for his love of music and the Jim Irsay Band, as well as the Jim Irsay Collection.

This week, the Colts Kickoff Concert will feature a live performance on Friday, Sept. 8. The event will showcase The Jim Irsay Band, comprised of famous musicians such as Kenny Aronoff of the Rolling Stones on the drums, Billy Branch, a three-time Grammy nominee on harmonica, and more. There’s also a display of artifacts from The Jim Irsay Collection, and fans can check out memorabilia spanning 40 seasons.

Jimmy Buffett is also being remembered and honored in Key West. There’s a makeshift memorial at the Margaritaville Cafe where people laid garlands, flowers, and candles.

Buffett was famous for songs that paid tribute to the easy life such as ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise.’ He moved to Key West in 1970s after being born and raised in Alabama. His life’s work and businesses emphasized warm, tropical places and a relaxed lifestyle.

It is estimated that Buffet made a billion-dollar fortune with a string of restaurants, hotels, and casinos using his “Margaritaville” brand.