Comedian Hasan Minhaj to end 2021-22 tour at Murat Centre

Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A comedian who’s best-known for his Netflix show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will wrap up a 2021-22 tour at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, Live Nation said in a news release issued Monday.

Minhaj is also known for his work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” while it was hosted by Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah. Minhaj remained on “The Daily Show” until August 2018.

The comedian also hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The show will be March 28 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. Tickets go on sale online starting Friday.