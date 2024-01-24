Comedian takes legal action against ex-assistant and blogger

Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" during the Sydney Film Festival on June 6, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. (James Gourley/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Comedian Kevin Hart has taken legal action against former assistant Miesha Shakes and blogger Tasha K.

The lawsuit centers on defamation and extortion allegations, with evidence suggesting Shakes signed a nondisclosure agreement during her employment.

In December 2023, Hart in a lawsuit claimed Shakes made false and inflammatory statements during an interview on the “UnWine With Tasha K” podcast.

Tasha K’s associate allegedly demanded up to $250,000 not to run the interview, which was a demand Hart rejected.

Despite a cease-and-desist letter and nondisclosure agreement claims, the interview was published.

Hart then sought a restraining order and injunction, but Tasha K refused to take down the interview, mimicking a previous situation with Cardi B in 2022.

In legal documents, Hart expressed concerns about the impact of false statements on his reputation, given the 41-year-old comedian’s involvement in family-oriented projects and national brand endorsements.

The nondisclosure agreement, reported to have been executed in October 2020, was believed to have been meant to secure Shakes’ silence in exchange for compensation.

So far, a judge is yet to rule on Hart’s request for a restraining order.